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Women's Basketball Hosts Providence in Noon Matchup
11 days ago
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. - Boston College women's basketball welcomes Providence for a 12 p.m. matchup on Saturday in Conte Forum. Head coach Kate Popovec-Goss and her staff earned their first win at BC with an 86-57 victory over UMass Lowell on Thursday. Jocelyne Grier tied her career high with 23 points, including 15 in the first half, shooting 7-of-15 from the field with four trifectas. She added four rebounds and two steals, leading a balanced offensive effort in which four Eagles scored in double figures and seven finished with at least eight points. Megan Hollingsworth provided a spark off the bench with a season-high 12 points, while Athena Tomlinson turned in a season-best 10 points and five rebounds. Daniele Paunksnyte also finished with 10 points, four rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Nora Arozena pulled down a team-high six rebounds, while Paunksnyte and Grace Oliver paced the Eagles with three assists apiece. On the defensive end, the Eagles forced a season-high 29 turnovers, converting them into 33 points. BC totaled 17 steals, with six players recording multiple steals and three finishing with three apiece.