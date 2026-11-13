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Employer Spotlight: Freedom Mortgage
By Alice Song Show author info,7 days ago
Founded in 1990 by Stanley C. Middleman, Freedom Mortgage is one of the largest privately held mortgage lenders in the United States, helping individuals and families achieve their dreams of homeownership through mortgage lending and refinancing solutions. The company is committed to making home financing more accessible while supporting customers throughout their homebuying journey.