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Letters: Masked men with guns roll into Livermore, kidnap people
By Readers,11 days ago
Last week, masked men with guns rolled into Livermore in unmarked cars. They looked like thugs ready to rob banks. The truth was worse. They kidnapped our neighbors. I’m told these were ICE agents arresting immigrants. That doesn’t make me feel any safer. Studies have shown undocumented workers are the least likely group to commit violent crime. We have all seen ICE agents murder citizens in broad daylight.
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