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MapleStory Classic World Forgotten Hollow Update Adds New Region, 34 Quests, Rotten Mushmom, and Thanksgiving Events
By Orpheus Joshua,12 days ago
Nexon America shared a preview of the upcoming MapleStory Classic World update, Forgotten Hollow, featuring a new region, seasonal events, and system improvements. The following is planned for the November 18 update:. Brand-New Region: Forgotten Hollow (Classic World Exclusive) High-Level Adventure: Tailored for players levels 39 to 60, hidden deep...