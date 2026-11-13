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North Memphis Eco-Build Homes Rise With $1M Boost From TVA, MLGW
By Caleb Powell,7 days ago
Dozens of new eco-build homes are taking shape across North Memphis, with a developer securing lots and breaking ground on energy-efficient houses backed by $1 million in utility funding. The project, led by Bee Development, is designed to lower homeowners' monthly bills while adding fresh housing stock to a part of the city that has seen years of vacant lots and stalled redevelopment.
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