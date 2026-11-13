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Marion's Sultana Disaster Museum Finally Opens — 25 Times Bigger, Saturday
By Andre Washington,11 days ago
The Sultana Disaster Museum opens its new doors in Marion, Arkansas on Saturday, trading a former Washington Street location with less than 1,000 square feet of exhibition space for a 21,000-square-foot former high school building with roughly 9,000 square feet of exhibition space. The grand opening ceremony begins at 10 a.m., with a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. and free admission for the day, with the museum staying open until 4 p.m.
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