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Memphis Pastor-Elect Brevard Accused of Grooming as Police Report Surfaces
By Sofia Garcia-Jones,7 days ago
According to FOX13 Memphis, Greater Middle Baptist Church named Dr. Sheralyne Brevard as its incoming pastor-elect last month, and now several women have come forward alleging grooming, sexual misconduct, online deception, and misconduct involving a minor connected to Brevard. A police report has been filed concerning the allegations, though the filing of that report does not by itself establish that a crime occurred, and the allegations have not been established in court.
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