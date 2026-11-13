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Dyer County Student In Custody After Threat Against DCHS Prompts Security Sweep
By Sofia Garcia-Jones,10 days ago
A Dyer County Schools student is in custody after allegedly making a threat against Dyer County High School, with the district saying a security sweep of the campus turned up nothing of concern. The threat came in Thursday evening, and families are being told to expect a heavier law enforcement footprint at the school on Friday as a precaution.