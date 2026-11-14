undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
New Photography Book Captures Photos of Celebrities and Their Dogs
By Amber Juarez,11 days ago
Anyone who’s loved a dog knows they’re more than a pet. They’re your best friend, cuddle buddy, and a part of the family. That’s the spirit behind Hollywood Tails: Famous Faces and the Dogs They Love by photographer Charlie Nunn and “animal wrangler/producer” Raymond Janis. who jointly run an animal portrait studio in West Hollywood. The coffee-table book features more than 200 portraits of celebrities with their beloved fur babies, including Mark Hamill, Sarah Hyland, Jon Hamm, Margaret Cho, David Oyelowo, and Cheyenne Jackson.
1