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Two Men Indicted in 2024 Ambush Killing of Frayser Beauty Store Owner
By Elena Nguyen,11 days ago
A Shelby County grand jury has indicted two men on first-degree murder charges in the 2024 shooting death of Khaled Eleiwa, the 46-year-old owner of Royal Bee Beauty supply store in Frayser. Deontrez Page, 29, and Argustas Travis, 30, each face charges of first-degree murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony, per the indictment.
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