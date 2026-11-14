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Fire Engulfs Vacant Former Transmission Shop on Union Avenue, Blocks Traffic
By Bob Norris,11 days ago
A vacant building that once housed a Coleman Taylor Transmissions shop on Union Avenue was fully engulfed in flames by 2:50 p.m. Friday, with a thick black plume of smoke rising over Memphis and visible for miles. The Memphis Fire Department responded to the blaze near South Lauderdale Street as crews worked to bring it under control.
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