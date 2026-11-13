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Memphis Army Vet's Trial Set for April in Fatal Shooting of Homeless Man
By Andre Washington,11 days ago
A trial date has finally been set for Karl Loucks, the Army veteran accused of gunning down a homeless man outside a Downtown Memphis hotel in 2024. Loucks, 43, is scheduled to stand trial on Monday, April 5, 2027, on a first-degree murder charge in the death of 37-year-old Shaun Rhea, who was shot and killed outside the Courtyard by Marriott on North Front Street before 3 a.m. on May 31, 2024.
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