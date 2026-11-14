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Xia Brookside’s TNA Contract Reportedly Set To Expire
By Phil Johnson,11 days ago
Another notable TNA Wrestling star could be approaching free agency, as former Knockouts Champion Xia Brookside’s contract is reportedly set to expire at the end of 2026. According to Fightful Select, Brookside’s current agreement with TNA runs through the end of December, with both sides already holding discussions regarding a potential contract extension.
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