undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Nov. 13: A Downtown Bridge Closing; Inside the New Nissan Stadium
By Banner Staff,4 days ago
CLOSURE COMING: The James Robertson Parkway/Victory Memorial Bridge will close for two years beginning next summer as part of a project to connect downtown to the East Bank, the Tennessee Department of Transportation announced Thursday. Plans call for lowering the bridge approach and connecting the parkway to East Bank Boulevard, along with “signalized intersections, utility upgrades, and expanded roadway capacity.” Work will begin next spring, and the bridge will close during the summer, requiring drivers to seek alternate routes and use one of the other three bridges to cross the Cumberland River in or near downtown. “Redesigning James Robertson Parkway is part of our citywide vision for infrastructure that makes it easier for all of us to move around,” Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell said in a release. “It means a safer road, an efficient connection from East Nashville to downtown, and a street grid for the East Bank where a giant concrete wall once stood.” — David Boclair.
1