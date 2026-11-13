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FM to send workers to Massachusetts as part of HQ relocation
By Nancy Lavin,10 days ago
Downtown Providence isn’t the only target destination for FM’s planned departure from Johnston. The global insurance company, formerly known as FM Global, is also sending an unspecified number of local workers to Massachusetts as part of a regional approach that includes facilities in Norwood and Boston, the company confirmed in a statement to Rhode Island Current Friday afternoon.