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49ers' Renardo Green: Iffy for Week 10
By RotoWire Staff,11 days ago
Green (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Dallas. Green missed the first two practices of Week 10 prep due to a back injury that he sustained during the 49ers' 38-17 win over the Raiders in Week 9. He was limited in Friday's practice, and if he cannot play Sunday, then rookie fourth-rounder Ephesians Prysock and Nate Hobbs (groin, IR) would be candidates for elevated roles in the secondary.