undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
49ers' Dre Greenlaw: Questionable for Week 10
By RotoWire Staff,11 days ago
Greenlaw (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys. Greenlaw tweaked his knee during Thursday's practice, but he was cleared to participate in Friday's session in a limited capacity, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. Garret Wallow, Tatum Bethune and Luke Gifford would all be in line to start alongside Fred Warner and Jaden Dugger if Greenlaw is unable to play Sunday.