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Cardinals' Andrew Wingard: Questionable with groin issue
By RotoWire Staff,11 days ago
Wingard (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports. Wingard was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice but ended Week 10 prep with consecutive DNPs. The free safety remains questionable despite multiple absences, but if he is inactive come game time, Kitan Crawford is set to start in his place.