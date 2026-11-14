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Giants' Darnell Mooney: Hauls in just two of five targets Week 10
By RotoWire Staff,11 days ago
Mooney caught two of five targets for eight yards Thursday in a loss to Washington. Mooney logged the third-most targets of any New York pass catcher, but he managed just two short receptions. Efficiency has been an issue for the veteran wideout throughout the campaign, as he's hauled in only 14 of 30 targets through nine contests. Mooney has finished with fewer than 10 yards in four of his past six appearances, so he's not a viable fantasy play at the moment.