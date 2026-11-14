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49ers' Deommodore Lenoir: Questionable to face Dallas
By RotoWire Staff,11 days ago
Lenoir (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys. Lenoir injured his foot during the 49ers' Week 9 win over the Raiders. He was able to log a limited practice Friday after being sidelined both Wednesday and Thursday, and that limited session was enough for him to draw the questionable tag. Rookie fourth-rounder Ephesians Prysock and Ashtyn Davis would be in line for more snaps in the secondary if Lenoir is unable to play Sunday.