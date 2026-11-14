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Bills' Christian Benford: Questionable with wrist injury
By RotoWire Staff,11 days ago
Benford (wrist) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets. Benford injured his wrist during the Bills' Monday night win over the Vikings, returning to the contest after sustaining the injury. The cornerback started Week 10 prep with consecutive limited practices before upgrading to a full participant in Friday's session. Benford will likely suit up for Sunday's contest to start in a secondary that should be bolstered by the trade deadline acquisition of Amani Hooker.