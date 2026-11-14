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Chargers' Deane Leonard: Full participant Friday
By RotoWire Staff,11 days ago
Leonard (concussion) was a full participant in Friday's practice. Leonard was upgraded to full participation for Friday's session after being limited Thursday. The cornerback has not yet officially cleared the NFL's five-step concussion protocol, but a return to full practice means he should be all set to suit up for the Chargers' Monday night contest against the Ravens.