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Cowboys' Donovan Ezeiruaku: Not available for Week 10
By RotoWire Staff,11 days ago
Ezeiruaku (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Tommy Yarrish of the Cowboys' official site reports. Ezeiruaku suffered an ankle injury during the Cowboys' 27-23 win over the Colts in Week 9. He was not cleared to practice in any capacity during Week 10 prep, and his absence means Von Miller, James Houston and Marist Liufau are all in line for more defensive snaps Sunday. Ezeiruaku's next chance to play is Week 11 against the Titans on Sunday, Nov. 22.