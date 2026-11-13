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Officials have no timeline for resolving nationwide ground stop as flight cancellations climb
By CNN Newsource,11 days ago
By Eduardo Cuevas, Tori B. Powell, Aaron Cooper, Evan Perez, Hannah Rabinowitz, Nicki Brown, Brian Stelter, Kevin Liptak, Molly English, Dalia Faheid, Emma Tucker and Aleena Fayaz. All flights in the United States are grounded until further notice, “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety,” the Federal Aviation...