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Israel critic Chris Van Hollen to challenge Chuck Schumer for Senate majority leader
By Joseph Strauss,9 days ago
(New York Jewish Week) — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, the most senior Jewish elected official in U.S. history, is facing a leadership challenge after Democrats flipped at least seven Senate seats in midterm elections last week. The Democratic takeover of the Senate has led to some carping that he is too old, moderate or not aggressive enough against President Donald Trump to be the majority leader.