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Ten early-season trade targets for the Blackhawks, GM Kyle Davidson to consider
By Mario Tirabassi,4 days ago
The Blackhawks made it clear, both by their on-ice performance and by the messaging from the front office, that changes need to be made. Multiple reports in the past few days have indicated that Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson is looking to make a roster shake-up move on the trade market. Recently, at the NHL GM meetings, Davidson reportedly reached out to all 31 other teams, alerting them that the Blackhawks were open for business.