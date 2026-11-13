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Pelicans' Bennedict Mathurin: Good to go Friday
By RotoWire Staff,11 days ago
Mathurin (right thumb sprain) is available for Friday's game against the Grizzlies. Mathurin has been cleared to play despite dealing with a thumb injury. With Trey Murphy (knees) and Dejounte Murray (ankle) sidelined, Mathurin should have ample opportunities to contribute offensively against Memphis. His scoring ability makes him an appealing fantasy option, particularly with New Orleans missing several key rotation players.