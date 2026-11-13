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Lakers Get Collin Sexton’s Concussion Test Results After Scary Collision
By Alder Almo,11 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 09: Collin Sexton #10 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts against the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena on November 09, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Getty.