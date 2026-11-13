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Bucks' Nate Ament: Shifts back to bench
By RotoWire Staff,11 days ago
Ament will come off the bench for Friday's game against the Magic, with Ousmane Dieng drawing the start. Ament will return to a reserve role as Milwaukee elects to start Dieng. The lineup change could result in fewer minutes and offensive opportunities for Ament, making him a less appealing fantasy option Friday. His playing time will be worth monitoring to determine whether the move represents a longer-term rotation adjustment.