undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
I-75 Rehabilitation Work in Dayton Brings New Traffic Pattern Through 2027
By I-75 Exit Guide,10 days ago
The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) reports that the I-75 Rehabilitation project in Dayton is anticipated to affect travelers in Montgomery County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Interstate 75 Rehabilitation in Dayton. I-75 will be reconstructed between S.R. 4 and Needmore Road. I-75 will experience major reconstruction...
1