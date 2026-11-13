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“You can't disrupt it” – Kenyon Martin explains what made prime Tim Duncan unstoppable
By Arjun Julka,11 days ago
Tim Duncan no doubt has a lot of goodwill attached to his name in the NBA, something he's earned not only through his skills and abilities but also his conduct on and off the court. The San Antonio Spurs legend blended size and skill perfectly, making him one of the greatest power forwards ever. Unlike most big men, he didn't believe in displaying any aggression.