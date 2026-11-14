undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Lakers Bronny James Called Out With ‘Unacceptable’ JJ Redick Criticism
By Eli Gregorski,11 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 08: Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Sacramento Kings in a preseason game at Crypto.com Arena on October 08, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images) Getty.