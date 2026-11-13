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College Football Teams Across the Country Are Stranded Due to the FAA Ground Stop and Have No Idea When or How They're Getting to Their Games
10 days ago
No flights in the United States are permitted to take off currently due to a ground stop issued by the FAA after a communications outage. That is obviously a problem for anyone who planned on being on a flight Friday afternoon, which notably includes a lot of college football teams. Among ranked teams playing road games on Saturday, Utah, Texas, Tennessee and Ole Miss are all currently stranded and unable to leave.