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FAA says communication issues ground all U.S. flights, delays ripple to PTI in Greensboro
By Chris Young,11 days ago
Greensboro, N.C. — Travelers at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro faced delays and cancellations after the Federal Aviation Administration grounded flights nationwide. The FAA said communication issues were to blame for the disruption, which left flights across the country forced to remain on the ground. Among those affected...