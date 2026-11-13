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9 New Hampshire Restaurants That Go All Out With Christmas Decorations And Festive Dining
By Lila Merrick,11 days ago
Christmas trees glowing beside restaurant tables and twinkling lights hanging overhead? Dinner suddenly feels a lot more festive when the decorations are almost as exciting as the food. New Hampshire restaurants embrace the holiday season in different ways, with some creating elaborate seasonal displays while others bring warmth through traditional...
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