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Amanda Mangum Turns the Tables on Traditional Wealth Management, Putting People Before the Numbers!
7 days ago
When money gets complicated, most people freeze up or settle for generic advice that barely covers their goals. Amanda Mangum built her career around fixing that exact problem, proving that real success comes down to how you treat people and the trust you earn. As Amanda explains, her early days in business were defined by grit, a constant drive to learn, and an entrepreneurial spark that kept pointing toward something bigger. She wanted to build a business that opened doors for others while making a genuine difference in their daily lives. In her perspective, those initial lessons in personal accountability and hands-on service became the bedrock of Aspire Money Management.