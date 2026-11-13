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New Pennsylvania Italian Grocery Opens Next to a Pizzeria With More Than a Dozen Sandwiches
By Ivy Caldwell,10 days ago
One sandwich called the Dormonster helped introduce a new Pennsylvania Italian grocery and sandwich shop to its neighborhood. The business opened beside an established family pizzeria, bringing freshly made hoagies, Italian pantry staples, and prepared foods together under one roof. The menu includes more than a dozen sandwich choices, from...
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