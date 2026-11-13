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In 1969, Charles Manson shocked the world with his crimes; 57 years later, a theater experience in New Orleans recreates the story behind the cult
By Dario Jauregui,7 days ago
Four cults. Four true stories. Four cocktails. That’s the whole pitch for Cult Leaders, the newest chapter of the popular “Serial Killer Speakeasy” tour, and it’s landing at the Dramatic Hall in Peekskill this December 2-3. It’s a 90-minute immersive theater experience where the stories of...
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