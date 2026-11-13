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A Little Taste Of Paris Is Hiding At This Virginia Bakery Known For Its French Pastries
By Isla Cunningham,10 days ago
Flaky croissants, crusty baguettes, and beautifully prepared pastries can make breakfast feel like a little celebration. Especially when the bakery takes inspiration from traditional French techniques and treats bread as something worth getting excited about. This Virginia café and bakery specializes in European-style baked goods, offering a selection of breads,...