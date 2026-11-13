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FAA Ground Stop Impacting Departures
10 days ago
Departures out of SBA have been paused until further notice due to the nationwide ground stop issued by the FAA. The FAA has not yet announced an estimate on when normal operations will resume, so continued delays and cancellations are expected. Travelers should check directly with their airline for latest flight information. SBA will provide updates to this page as they are made available.