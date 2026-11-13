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Pennsylvania Family Market Is Already Running Out of Thanksgiving Pie Pickup Slots Weeks Before the Holiday
By Logan Prescott,7 days ago
Thanksgiving pie orders are filling up so quickly at a Pennsylvania country market that one pickup day is already completely booked. The family-run business has announced that customers must choose another available day if they still want homemade pies for their holiday tables. Inside, the market operates its own bakery,...
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