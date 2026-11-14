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Fewer Severe ISM Symptoms After 4 Years of Avapritinib: Thanai Pongdee, MD
11 days ago
Thanai Pongdee, MD, discusses 4-year PIONEER symptom data with avapritinib, skin-symptom findings, and the PANORAMA-US study in ISM at ACAAI 2026. Long-term avapritinib (Ayvakit) shifted most patients with indolent systemic mastocytosis (ISM) from severe to mild symptoms through 4 years in the PIONEER study, with no new safety concerns.1 Thanai Pongdee, MD, associate professor of medicine and research chair of the Division of Allergic Diseases at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, discussed the findings in an interview.