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This Old-School New Hampshire Steakhouse Has Been Serving Juicy Steaks And Classic American Favorites Since 1967
By Amelia Cross,11 days ago
Nearly six decades of serving steaks and classic American meals? That’s an impressive run for a family steakhouse, especially in an era when restaurants seem to change concepts every few years. The New Hampshire dining destination traces its history to 1967, with a menu centered on familiar steakhouse favorites...