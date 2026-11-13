undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ohio Bakery Employing Adults With Disabilities Opens New Marketplace for Local Makers
By Aria Ellison,8 days ago
Fresh cookies and handmade gifts now share space inside an Ohio bakery with a mission that goes far beyond serving coffee. The cafe provides employment opportunities for adults with developmental disabilities, giving its team a chance to build skills while welcoming customers. Recently, the business opened an upstairs marketplace where...
12