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Pennsylvania Family Has Been Making Apple Butter for 134 Years, Starting With a Steam-Powered Cider Press
By Evan Whitaker,9 days ago
One steam-powered cider press launched a Pennsylvania family business that has survived for 134 years. What began with a carriage maker finding a new use for his workshop eventually grew into a beloved producer of apple butter, fresh cider, and unusual fruit spreads. The family still operates the business today,...