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This Old-School Virginia Steakhouse Has Been Grilling Steaks Over Real Charcoal Since 1969
By Amara Blake,9 days ago
Real charcoal gives a grilled steak a smoky flavor that’s difficult to reproduce with an ordinary kitchen stove. And when a restaurant has relied on that cooking method since 1969, tradition clearly matters. This Virginia steakhouse has spent decades serving familiar American favorites, building its reputation around charcoal-grilled meats...
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