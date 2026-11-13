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Pennsylvania Kielbasi Market Still Has an Antique Cash Register and Original Wooden Cooler After a Century
By Lena Carmichael,11 days ago
Some Pennsylvania food traditions have survived for more than a century, but few come with an antique cash register and an original wooden walk-in cooler still standing inside the shop. Both remain part of a neighborhood meat market that first opened its doors in 1923. The business has recently renovated...