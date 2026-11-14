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Personal trainer starts sugar-free, gluten-free, protein baking business after celiac diagnosis
By Dayna Glover,11 days ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hailey Whitton, a personal trainer, started a baking business called Muscle Munch Sweets after she was diagnosed with celiac disease. Whitton makes treats that are sugar-free, gluten-free and high in protein. Now, she hopes to save enough money to open a commercial kitchen or a food truck.
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