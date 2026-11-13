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Cause of death revealed for Topeka teen J’Lanette Harrison
11 days ago
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Law enforcement has released new information in the ongoing death investigation of a Topeka teen. Abigail Christian with the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office said in an update on Nov. 13 that J'Lanette Harrison, 17, of Topeka, died due to injuries "consistent with being run over by a vehicle". Investigators came to this conclusion following an extensive review of available evidence including statements from witnesses, forensic medical examination findings, photos and videos.