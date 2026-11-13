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Former Southeastern all-stater Stephens shines for Leathernecks in loss at home
By Chris Duerr, Sports Director,7 days ago
Chris Duerr joined the Muddy River Sports staff in August 2025 as sports director, following a distinguished 30-year career as the sports director at KHQA-TV. A native of Sacramento, Calif., and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism, Duerr developed a strong fanbase with his tireless work ethic, personable delivery and weekly interactions through social media, including his "Duerrisms" column. He received the IHSA Distinguished Media Service Award in 2018. Duerr was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame in 2019 and the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2021.